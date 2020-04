Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday as expectations of an effective COVID-19 treatment prompted a broad rally and helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 527.85 points, or 2.19%, to 24,629.4, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 76.17 points, or 2.66%, to 2,939.56 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 306.98 points, or 3.57%, to 8,914.71.