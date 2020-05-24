Brooklyn man cuffed for violent assault, attempted rape of woman in East Harlem

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives picked up a Brooklyn man Saturday on charges that he assaulted and attempted to rape a woman in East Harlem last week, leaving her in a coma.

Frankie Harris, 38, of Eldert Street in Bushwick faces charges of attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse.

Law enforcement sources said that Harris allegedly attacked the 64-year-old woman at 11:28 p.m. on May 18 near the corner of East 111th Street and 2nd Avenue.

According to authorities, the suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind, placed her in a chokehold and knocked her to the ground. Published reports indicated that he sexually assaulted the victim before pedaling away on a Citi Bike.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital; the attack left the victim in a “vegetative state,” the New York Post reported.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison credited the 23rd Precinct Detective Squad, Manhattan North Homicide Squad and the Manhattan Special Victims Squad for “great investigative work” that led to Harris’ arrest.