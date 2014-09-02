50-cent coffee for 50th Anniversary of 7-Eleven

A coffee from 7-Eleven never tasted so sweet.

7-Eleven is celebrating 50 years in business this fall. Photo Credit: Melissa Kravita

7-Eleven is celebrating 50 years of convenience coffees (and Slushies!) this week. To celebrate the brand’s birthday, a small coffee at 7-Eleven locations across the country will set you back just 50 cents.

Because if there’s anything better than 7-Eleven coffee, it’s cheap 7-Eleven coffee.

Fun fact: 7-Eleven was the first national retailer to offer hot coffee in to-go cups, “forever changing the way we experience coffee today: convenient, portable and always ready to go.”

Can anyone imagine life without to-go coffee?

The promotion begins Sept. 3 and continues through Sept. 14. Find 7-Eleven locations in NYC at 7-eleven.com/Home/Locator.