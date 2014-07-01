Hamptons in NYC: lobster rolls, poolside drinks and more

If you’re not among the masses planning to board the Jitney or LIRR Cannonball and head out to the Hamptons this weekend, don’t fret. There are still plenty of ways to enjoy a Hamptons-esque weekend right here in NYC, from lobster rolls and chowder to poolside drinks, all with a swipe of your Metrocard.

For your lobster roll fix: Red Hook Lobster Pound

With locations in the East Village, Red Hook and Montauk, the Red Hook Lobster Pound is your Hamptons home away from home. The Connecticut Roll, a 1/4-pound of tender claw and tail meat served warm with melted butter, is many a food critics’ favorite. More crustacean elation can be found in the rich lobster mac and cheese, the lobster caprese salad and the lobster BLT. For a Montauk-themed cocktail, wash it all down with the Sweet’tauk Soju Elixir. 284 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, 718-858-7650; 16 Extra Place, 212-777-7225, redhooklobster.com

For your surfer bar fix: Ditch Plains

Chef Marc Murphy pays homage to his first longboard spin in Montauk with his gourmet beach food menu. Don’t miss the Ditch Dog: a customer-inspired creation comprised of two plump hot dogs topped with gooey mac and cheese, served over a bed of herbed fries. Chase down the indulgent dish with an oyster shooter and perhaps a side of charred corn. Other solid seafood options at the casual yet upscale restaurant include the popular lobster roll, a sesame-crusted tuna burger and beer-battered fish and chips. 29 Bedford St., 212-633-0202; 100 W. 82nd St., 212-362-4815, ditch-plains.com

For your brunch fix: Sagaponack

You don’t have to trek out to the Southampton village to feel like you’re at a beach retreat filled with pastel paisleys prints, nautical decorations and wicker seating. Go sweet or savory at brunch at the Flatiron restaurant, with blueberry ricotta pancakes or crabby patty cakes with poached eggs. Pair your meal with a brunch cocktail, such as the East End Sunrise. Hamptons wines and beers from the likes of Wolffer Estate and Southampton Publick House are also available. 4 W. 22nd St., 212-229-2226, sagaponacknyc.com

For your Long Island oyster fix: Grand Banks

Docked at Hudson River Park’s Pier 25 in Tribeca, this 142-foot sailboat will serves sustainably sourced oysters, seasonal plates and nautically-inspired cocktails when it opens this Thursday. Get some of the best tastes of local seafood while enjoying the ocean breeze that stretches all the way to the North Fork and back. Pier 25, Hudson River Park, 212-960-3390, grandbanks.org

For your chowder fix: Ed’s Chowder House

This Empire Hotel establishment has been bringing Montauk to Manhattan since 2009 and is renowned for its chowders. Choose from the summer corn, New England-style clam, Manhattan-style blue crab or the signature Ed’s loaded shellfish chowder at the Chowder Bar. Menu highlights also include a crispy clam roll and Beach Burger, which you can pair with a side of chowder. 44 W. 63rd St., 212-956-1288, chinagrillmgt.com

For your clambake fix: Lobster Place

Provide Hamptons hospitality without leaving the island and add some DIY flare to your next party with a stove-top clambake from this Chelsea Market seafood emporium. The package includes lobsters, mussels, clams, steamers, corn on the cob and potatoes in a cooking container. Lobster crackers and bibs, butter, clam juice and lemons, along with a cooking manual, also make the preparation process super simple. The only thing missing is hot water. Clambakes range from $80 for two servings to $190 for six; 75th Ninth Ave., 212-255-5672, lobsterplace.com/clambake

For your poolside drinking fix: Jimmy at the James

At 18 stories above SoHo, the spectacular 360-degree skyline view may remind you you’re not quite in Westhampton. But once you dip your feet in the outdoor rooftop pool and take a sip of your $18 freshly muddled cocktail, you may temporarily forget otherwise. As for cocktail choice, the grilled pineapple mojito makes for an incredible summer refresher, while the Trophy Wife (passion fruit pureé, hibiscus bitters) provides a bit of tongue-in-cheek Hamptons humor. 15 Thompson St., 212-201-9118, jimmysoho.com