Alton Brown to host ‘Food-on-Film’ series in the Lower East Side

The Food Network star’s “Food-on-Film” weekend event will take place in November.

Get your fill of movies about food at this upcoming festival.

Food Network’s Alton Brown is hosting, “Food-on-Film,” a series of movies about food and cooking next month at new Lower East Side movie theater/restaurant Metrograph (7 Ludlow St., 212-660-0312, metrograph.com) “the only retrospective theater I know of with a terrific bar and a commissary in house,” the chef notes in the event description.

Brown will be on hand to introduce each film, as well as for discussions post-screenings. Here’s a look at what’s on tap (all screenings $15):

Nov. 12

“Babette’s Feast,” 2:30 p.m.

“Eat Drink Man Woman,” 5 p.m.

“Big Night,” 7:45 p.m.

“The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover,” 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 13

“Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers,” 5:15 p.m.

“God of Cookery,” 7 p.m.