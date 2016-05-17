Amazon Prime announces free restaurant food delivery service

Prime members in Manhattan can order free delivery from more than 350 local restaurants.

Next up for Amazon Prime: one-hour restaurant delivery.

Amazon Tuesday announced that Prime members in Manhattan can order free delivery from more than 350 local restaurants through the Prime Now app and website.

After placing the order, customers will be able to track the status of their delivery in real time, and can expect their food in an hour or less.

“Amazon Prime members across Manhattan have already experienced the convenience of ultra-fast delivery through Prime Now,” Gus Lopez, general manager of Amazon Restaurants, said in a statement. “And now, we are making it even better by adding free delivery from hundreds of local restaurants.”

The new service, which will compete with existing eatery delivery services like GrubHub and Seamless, comes a week after Amazon took on Youtube by unveiling a new video streaming service.

Restaurants Amazon is including in its new delivery service include:

Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake

Momofuku Milk Bar

Tres Carnes

Toloache

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken