Ando, David Chang’s food delivery service is launching in NYC this spring

David Chang is adding a food delivery service to his already deep roster of businesses.

Ando, a collaboration between Chang’s Momofuku restaurant group and the start-up company Expa, expects to launch in NYC this spring, amNewYork has learned. There won’t be a brick-and-mortar restaurant, just delivery.

Chang is already an investor in the food delivery service Maple and also serves as its chief culinary officer.

The menu for Ando is being created by Chang and J.J. Basil, a wd-50 alum, reports Fast Company. What’s on the menu? While that’s still in development, according to Fast Company “the culinary sensibility will be very Chang — an amped-up mix of Asian flavors and lowbrow Americana that could include takes on both mapo tofu and Southern fried chicken.”

Also on Tuesday, Uber announced its launch of the standalone UberEats app, which delivers food below 100th Street in Manhattan from 100 restaurants.

UberRush, a division of Uber, will also be delivering the food from Ando, amNewYork has confirmed.

We’re calling it now: the merging of food delivery and technology is the new rock and roll.