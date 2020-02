The beloved Arepa Lady has expanded from a cart to a brick and mortar restaurant.

After decades of weekend night arepa flipping on Roosevelt Avenue, Maria Cano has taken her game indoors. Now you can eat the Arepa Lady’s arepas all day long!

Cano has finally opened her brick and mortar restaurant in Jackson Heights, reports Joe DiStefano, Queens-foodie extraordinaire. So head out to 77-02AA Roosevelt Ave. for some cheesy, deliciousness. You won’t regret it.

She will still do her light-night cart thing, because if it ain’t broke, right?!