Soup (and challah toast) will be back on at B&H Dairy on Friday!

The Second Avenue restaurant has been closed since March.

Challah if you’re excited!

B&H Dairy (127 Second Ave.) plans to reopen on Friday, August 14 after almost five months of closure.

After March’s deadly East Village explosion, the 76-year-old restaurant was without gas and in need of repairs before it could return to serving its excellent homemade challah and soup.

The Kosher restaurant started a crowdfunding campaign this past July and has almost raised the $30,000 requested to help with reopening costs.

Early on Thursday, B&H posted a video of its gas finally being turned back on!

Looks like veggie-friendly matzo ball soup has officially returned to Second Avenue.

Plenty of neighbors and celebrities including Sarah Silverman have missed the beloved vegetarian eatery in its extended absence, so don’t expect anything short of a New York City line when the restaurant finally opens its doors Friday at 9 a.m.