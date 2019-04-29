Among its more than 200 recipes, the new cookbook “The Bacon Bible” features all manner of bacon dishes, from staples like candied bacon and a bacon Bloody Mary to more unexpected fare like bacon hummus and bacon granola. For the latter, author Peter Sherman makes no claims about the recipe’s health bona fides.

“You may think that granola is healthy, but if you really study the label, you will find it is anything but,” writes Sherman, owner of the NYC bacon-themed gastropub BarBacon. “And, since I am not in the business of healthy eating, I wasn’t about to create a healthy version, either.”

His version features bacon, of course, along with plenty of crunch (almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds) and sweetness (maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon). He suggests adding it atop pancakes or, if you are trying to go a healthy-ish route, yogurt and fruit with some mint and honey.

Bacon granola

Makes 8 cups

2 tsp. canola oil

6 thin slices bacon

1 cup clover honey

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tbsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

4 1/4 cups rolled oats (not quick cooking)

3/4 cup sliced almonds

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup hulled sunflower seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Heat the oil in a large saute pan over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 8 minutes. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels to cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Reserve 1/4 cup of the rendered bacon fat.

2. In a medium saucepan over high heat, cook the honey, maple syrup, brown sugar, vegetable oil, reserved bacon fat and cinnamon, whisking occasionally, until smooth and the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla and salt.

3. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray. Combine the oats, almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds and chopped bacon in a large bowl. Pour the honey mixture over and mix well to combine. Spread the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet (or two sheets if needed) in an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes, then stir and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, until light golden brown. Let cool on a wire rack for about 15 minutes.

4. Store the granola in containers with tightfitting lids in a cool, dry place. The granola will keep for up to 1 week.

Recipe from “The Bacon Bible” by Peter Sherman with Stephanie Banyas. Reprinted with permission from Abrams.