Kearns still has tastes of cocktails, but he doesn’t have an entire drink for himself anymore.

“That’s personally how I manage what I do,” Kearns said. “I definitely still taste and enjoy tasting cocktails. I appreciate the combinations of flavors and layering of spirits.”

For the most part though, Kearns’ drink of choice is Mexican Coke (the “better” kind made with cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup).

Since he stopped drinking, the bartender has traded shot-and-beer bars for restaurants.

“I still love bars — when I go to restaurants, that’s where I sit,” he said. “But I generally don’t have the need in my life to go to a place that’s just there to serve booze, obviously.”

The Carroll Gardens resident tends to stick around his neighborhood when he goes out with his wife, as evidenced by his picks on where he likes to go when he’s not behind the bar.