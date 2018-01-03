For some, the first month of the year marks the temperance tradition known as Dry January — a time to lay off the booze and reset after the holiday binge.
For bartender Jim Kearns, every month is Dry January. The beverage director for the West Village hot spot The Happiest Hour, and its subterranean sister spot Slowly Shirley, has been sober for more than two years.
“I was drinking heavily to escape and treat the stress from the job that I do,” Kearns, 41, shared. “I just fell into using it, leaning on it too much. Ultimately, I chose to quit drinking.”
The gig: The Happiest Hour and Slowly Shirley
The neighborhood go-to (of many): Frankies 457 Spuntino
The old gig: Prime Meats
