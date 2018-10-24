At the Beetle House, every day is Halloween.

In the restaurant’s new cookbook, “The Nightmare Before Dinner,” you can find all manner of spooky fare, from Silence of the Lamb Chops to the Franken-Martini.

Offerings also include Beetle House’s very first recipe: a burger inspired by “Edward Scissorhands.”

“This burger is absolutely overflowing with seven layers, and the only way we could figure out how to keep it closed was to shove a pair of scissors right through it,” chef-owner Zach Neil writes in the cookbook.

Break out some shears: Here’s how to make the recipe at home.

Edward Burger Hands

Yields 1 serving

Egg, sunny-side up

1⁄2 tablespoon butter

1 egg

Burger

Pinch of salt and black pepper

Pinch of garlic powder

Pinch of ground cinnamon

1 burger patty (8 oz.)

1 slice Pepper Jack cheese

1 burger bun

Veruca Sauce, to taste (see recipe)

Edward Sauce, to taste (see recipe)

2 strips bacon, fried

1 piece romaine lettuce

1 slice tomato

2 slices avocado

2 large pieces roasted red peppers

1. To make the egg: In a small frying pan, dissolve the butter on medium heat. Then crack open an egg and add it to the pan, cooking until the whites are set and the yolks are cooked to desired doneness, about 4 to 5 minutes.

2. To make the burger: In a small bowl, mix together equal parts salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cinnamon. In a large bowl, add the burger patty and the seasoning mixture, pressing the mixture into the patty until it is seasoned. Don’t overdo it here, just make sure the patty is coated.

3. For a rare patty, cook in a small frying pan over medium heat for 2 1/2 minutes per side. For a well-done patty, cook for 5 minutes on each side. Then add the cheese and cook until it is melted. Remove from the heat.

4. Brush the inside of both the top and bottom bun with a hearty amount of Veruca Sauce, then toast the bun in the pan or in a toaster oven for about 3-5 minutes, or cook until it is golden brown.

5. Spread the Edward Sauce on the inside of the bottom bun, and then place the patty on top. On top of the burger, place the egg and then the bacon. Using a squirt bottle, decorate the top with Edward Sauce.

6. On the top bun, add the lettuce, tomato, avocado and roasted red peppers. Serve with sides of your choosing.

Veruca Sauce

Yields 3⁄4 cup

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1⁄4 cup chicken stock

1 tsp. crushed garlic or garlic paste

2 tsp. honey

Salt, to taste

1. Mix all ingredients in a small saucepan. Heat on medium for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until the butter starts to boil and brown.

2. Remove from the heat and stir.

Edward Sauce

Yields 4 cups

2 cups sour cream

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tbps. sugar

1⁄2 tbps. salt

1⁄2 tbps. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. black pepper

2 tbps. lime juice

1⁄4 cup Sriracha sauce

1 tbps. chipotle-cinnamon spice rub, such as Lawry’s

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk the s*** out of them. Your finished sauce should have the consistency of mayonnaise.

© 2018 by Zach Neil, 2018 by Race Point Publishing, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Food photography: Vinnie Finn Photography