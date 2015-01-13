Ben & Jerry’s new Cookie Cores flavors are here!

“Have you ever thought of putting cookie butter into ice cream?”

Creamy, delicious, concentrated flavor, shot right through the middle of a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream? You’ve had that dream before, right?

But you’re awake and reading this, so that means it’s real: Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Core flavors. They are:

Boom Chocolatta!: Mocha and caramel ice cream with chocolate cookies, fuge flakes and a chocolate cookie core. (Watch the video above for more on this…)

Peanut Buttah: Peanut butter ice cream with crunchy peanut butter sugar bits, peanut butter cookies and a peanut butter cookie core.

Spectacular Speculoos: Dark caramel and vanilla ice cream with Speculoos (sort of like gingerbread) cookies and a Speculoos cookie butter core.

Introducing Cookie Cores! Boom Chocolatta!, Peanut Buttah, and Spectacular Speculoos. Dig in. http://t.co/Q3ard3UO61 pic.twitter.com/lEP0B8uBQH — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) January 13, 2015

Here’s the eating strategy: Scoop from the edges of the pint into the middle, guaranteeing a bit of the core in each bite. You’ll have to resist the temptation to dive right into the middle, but it will be worth it.