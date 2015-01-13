Quantcast
Ben & Jerry’s new Cookie Cores flavors are here!

Georgia Kral
January 13, 2015
“Have you ever thought of putting cookie butter into ice cream?”

Creamy, delicious, concentrated flavor, shot right through the middle of a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream? You’ve had that dream before, right?

But you’re awake and reading this, so that means it’s real: Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Core flavors. They are:

Boom Chocolatta!: Mocha and caramel ice cream with chocolate cookies, fuge flakes and a chocolate cookie core. (Watch the video above for more on this…)

Peanut Buttah: Peanut butter ice cream with crunchy peanut butter sugar bits, peanut butter cookies and a peanut butter cookie core.

Spectacular Speculoos: Dark caramel and vanilla ice cream with Speculoos (sort of like gingerbread) cookies and a Speculoos cookie butter core.

Here’s the eating strategy: Scoop from the edges of the pint into the middle, guaranteeing a bit of the core in each bite. You’ll have to resist the temptation to dive right into the middle, but it will be worth it.

