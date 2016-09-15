Bill Murray bartending in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at son’s new restaurant

“What my dad lacks in experience, he makes up for in tequila,” Homer Murray said.

Have you dreamed of having a drink with Bill Murray? Of course you have. And this weekend may be your only chance.

The actor, comedian and legendary party crasher will be serving up drinks at his son Homer Murray’s new upscale restaurant, 21 Greenpoint. The space previously housed Homer’s River Styx, a more casual bar and restaurant, which closed in August after three years so that Homer and co-owner Syd Silver could “reopen bigger and better” and “follow [their] passions into a new and exciting venture,” they said on their website.

Murray will bartend on Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. onward.

“We want people to come and have fun,” Homer told Eater. “People can walk in; just be nice. What my dad lacks in experience, he makes up for in tequila.”