Green eggs and ham arrives on the LES brunch scene this weekend

Dr. Seuss (maybe) loved to munch on brunch and drunch on the LES.

Sam I Am might want to make a reservation at Birds & Bubbles for brunch this weekend.

Chef Sarah Simmons’ fried chicken and champagne focused restaurant is launching brunch service on Sat., Dec 6 at 10 a.m.

The eclectic Southern-style brunch menu includes seasonal, homestyle dishes like The Christmas Casserole made with a buttermilk biscuit, homemade breakfast sausage, egg and gruyere custard and Birdies in a Blanket made with waffled fried chicken and smoked cinnamon sugar.

But for the typical Lower East Side bruncher, the mid-morning meal may be more about curing ailments after a long night of drinking. The Green Eggs and Ham, made with pozole verde, soft boiled egg, hominy grits, and tasso is a delicious hangover remedy, just as Dr. Seuss prescribed.

“I always thought it would be fun to create a breakfast dish called greens, eggs, and ham and in putting the menu together, wanted to also include a play on pozole – the unsung hero of hangover cures,” said Chef Simmons. “I created a sauce with the flavors of pozole verde – cilantro, jalapeno, pork, citrus – to serve with hominy grits, a soft boiled egg, and tasso ham.”

The children’s book-inspired dish will go down well with Birds & Bubbles’ brunch bubbly, which comes with cordials like orange and basil, hibiscus or raspberry.

As the story goes, “They are so good so good you see!” so head down to Forsyth, 100B.