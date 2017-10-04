Fight to "Make Breakfast Great Again" at this competition for home cooks.

The BK Breakfast Takedown is looking for 15 contestants to prepare and serve samples of their favorite breakfast food to ticketholders and a panel of judges at the Brooklyn Bazaar in Greenpoint later this month. Winners get to take home some professional kitchen supplies.

“Make Breakfast Great Again,” reads the event poster, which depicts anthropomorphized breakfast foods thrashing a Klan member, a neo-Nazi and Adolf Hitler.

While Takedown founder and host Matt Timms, 43, says he doesn’t view food as an inherently politicized subject, he does think that the toast, bacon and egg illustrated by Pat Dorian “have a lot to be angry about.”

“I've noticed lately brunches have gotten so boring," said the Bushwick resident who's been emceeing his monthly series of cooking contests — each with a focus on a particular dish, ingredient or meal — since 2003. "I just went to a brunch the other day, and I was thinking, 'I'm eating eggs, bacon and potatoes'... it's just the same everywhere you go."

BREAKFAST FIGHT!!! Let's Make breakfast great again people! Thanks @patdorian for the breakfastanger! CALL FOR COOKS A post shared by Matt Timms (@thetakedowns) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

The breakfast theme for this month's competition is new, and Timms is leaving the parameters for entries wide open.

"I know that people love to go nuts and do some really outside-the-box stuff at these Takedowns, so you're going to see some really crazy stuff," said the actor and visual artist. "It could be egg recipes, it could be granola, it could be literally anything breakfast-related.”

Participants will present roughly 200 samples of their cooking to the public and judges on Oct. 29 from 1 to almost 3 p.m., when Timms will announce three people’s choice and three critic-selected winners. At stake for the cooks are gift bags stuffed with kitchenware such as Wusthof knives and an Anolon pot.

Judges this month will include private chef and cookbook author Jenn de la Vega and a representative of the Brooklyn food ‘zine "Put an Egg on It."

Tickets to taste all the samples cost $20, and a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the United for Puerto Rico initiative supporting islanders affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria, Timms said.