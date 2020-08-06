Black Tap in New York City to start CrazyShake deliveries on Aug. 10

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York City eatery is making a couple of their iconic shakes available for delivery for the first time ever.

Starting on Aug. 10, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers will start to offer DIY CrazyShake® Kits through local delivery in New York City.

During the pandemic, Black Tap has been teaching fans of their iconic shakes how to make them at home. At the launch, two shakes will be available for delivery: The Brooklyn Blackout and The Cake Shake.

The kits come with two shakes and will include the milkshake base and the milkshake cup with a pre-rolled candy-coated rim and the toppings for each shake. The Brooklyn Blackout toppings include brownies, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce while the Cake Shake toppings include a slice of confetti cake, a cherry and rainbow sprinkles for the Cake Shake. Whipped cream is available as an add-on for an additional charge.

The shake kits will be available first at Black Tap’s pop-up location in Soho, Singles & Doubles, which does quick service, takeout and delivery only. After the launch, New Yorkers will be able to order the kit straight from Black Tap’s new native ordering platform on their website at order.blacktap.com.