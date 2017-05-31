Black Tap’s fleet of milkshake trucks is hitting city streets

Both the “classic” and “crazy” milkshake varieties are sold in plastic cups.

Black Tap has taken its giant milkshakes on the road.

The craft burger restaurant chain, whose towering shakes stacked with sweets attained food fad status shortly after their introduction in November 2015, launched the first of a fleet of milkshake trucks on May 31 at the South Street Seaport.

Two other Shake by Black Tap trucks will hit city streets later this summer, the company announced last month. One will roam the western and northern sides of Central Park, but the whereabouts of the third truck have yet to be determined, spokeswoman Kelly Fordham said.

All three are set to serve Black Tap’s classic, one-flavor shakes ($7), two of its most popular “crazy” varieties ($15) and an all-new, exclusive Strawberry Shortcake edition, a strawberry shake bedecked in a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar and a red-and-white lollipop among other color-coordinated treats. Shakes are sold in plastic cups, in slightly smaller portions than at Black Tap’s four sit-down locations.

Keep your eyes peeled for a shake collaboration with trendy cookie dough company DŌ, promised some time this season.

Need to track down a truck? Just consult Black Tap’s social media accounts, @blacktapcraftburgers on Facebook and @blacktapnyc on Twitter and Instagram.