Bobby Flay wants to help you replace your vanilla latte habit.

In his new cookbook, “Bobby Flay Fit” ($32.50, Clarkson Potter) — out just in time for New Year’s resolutions — the celeb chef shares some 200 health-conscious recipes for breakfast, dinner and everything in between.

Among them is a granola inspired by the lattes Flay used to start his day with (and then return to later that morning). That is, until he retooled his diet after turning 40, focusing on “nourishing, great-tasting food,” he writes.

“Before I changed my ways, I used to stop by a popular coffee shop on my way to the office for a medium double-vanilla latte to start off my day,” writes the 53-year-old chef. “A few hours and one sugar crash later, I would follow it up with another.”

Flay notes he was consuming “more than 500 empty calories and 12 grams of fat,” all before noon (equivalent to two grande vanilla lattes with 2 percent milk from Starbucks).

To start his morning off on a more filling but less caloric foot, while also getting his caffeine and sweets fix, Flay created a vanilla bean and espresso granola, which clocks in at 306 calories per half cup.

“Having sworn off the vanilla lattes, I now just do a skim-milk latte and eat a handful of this more nutritious latte-inspired granola instead,” he writes. “It is also great stirred into yogurt or sprinkled on oatmeal.”

Vanilla bean and espresso granola

Makes about 4 cups

2 tbsp. canola oil

1 tbsp. instant espresso powder

2 tbsp. hot coffee

2 tbsp. light brown sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 1⁄2 cups almonds, chopped

1 1⁄2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1⁄4 cup dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, coarsely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, espresso powder, coffee, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla bean seeds, and vanilla extract until combined. In another small bowl, mix together the almonds and oats. Add the almond mixture to the coffee mixture and toss to combine.

3. Transfer to the baking sheet in an even layer and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and then bake for another 10 minutes until lightly golden brown. Remove and let cool completely.

4. Break into small pieces, put in a bowl, and stir in the espresso beans.

Reprinted from Bobby Flay Fit. Copyright © 2017 by Bobby Flay with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Ed Anderson. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.