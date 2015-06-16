3 ways to have booze delivered to your door in NYC

There is no shortage of liquor and wine stores in NYC, but why leave the party when it can be brought to you? With these apps and online distributors that deliver booze right to your door, celebrating summer just got even easier.

Drizly

Get all your favorite booze delivered to your patio party in just 20-40 minutes. By partnering with local liquor stores, Drizly has a huge delivery area, ranging from midtown to Williamsburg. Whether you’re looking for a big bottle of Grey Goose or Whispering Angel, Drizly makes sure you get it (without any price markups). Free for iPhone, Android and web, plus free delivery, drizly.com

Minibar

You can also get your spirits in under an hour with Minibar, delivering to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. To make planning your party even easier, Minibar offers a ton of recipes, like a Dark and Stormy. There is also a vast selection of mixers to keep your cocktail game on point, from Angostura Bitters and fresh lemons to Newman’s Own lemonade and Rose’s Grenadine. Free for iPhone, Android and web, plus free delivery, minibardelivery.com

Virgin Wines

If you fancy yourself more of a wine connoisseur, look to Virgin Wines to restock your pantry. You can order a variety of wines by the case — and delivery makes it so you never need to carry a heavy box on the subway. For a barbecue, try the Rich BBQ Reds box with a double-gold Argentine malbec and a Spanish Gran Reserva. Or go for a lighter box of Fresh Seafood White, with crisp bottles from France, Napa and Italy. And with the subscription service, you can have those cases delivered all year long. Shipping not included, virginwines.com



Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.