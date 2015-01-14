Bourdain Market to open in NYC

No reservations are needed to visit New York’s newest food sensation.

For one, we don’t really know what it is yet, but ‘No Reservations’ host Anthony Bourdain is causing a quite a lot of excitement (#BourdainMarket) among his fans today in New York City.

The Wall Street Journal profiled Bourdain and food-minded millenial Jason Wang, best known as the noodle entrepreneur of his family’s mini Chinese food empire Xi’an Famous Foods.

Xi’an Famous Foods, which Bourdain visited on an episode of his Travel Channal show, will be a featured vendor at his new project, revealed today to be called (surprise, surprise) Bourdain Market.

The food market, following NYC 2014 trends at Berg’n, Brookfield Place and Gotham West, will represent Bourdain’s world travels, inspired in format by Singaporian hawker markets and serving diverse global cuisine.

While informal plans for Bourdain’s market were announced in January 2014, Tony B isn’t giving away much information. The location is speculated as being downtown, perhaps at 3 World Trade or Hudson Yards. Anthony Bourdain World Market has a Facebook page, a Twitter handle (with 0 followers) and BourdainMarket.com appears to be reserved for some kind of future web presence.

There are many ‘Parts Unknown’ to the new Bourdain project, but one thing is for certain: New Yorkers are curious to get their chopsticks on Chef Bourdain’s latest. We’re curious what NYC Global Ambassador Taylor Swift will eat here. Welcome (back) to New York, Bourdain.