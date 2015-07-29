Brooklyn pizzeria named best in the U.S. by travel site

The rankings were based on the quality and quantity of customer reviews.

Brooklyn’s Juliana’s Pizza received some big-time recognition this week after it was named the best pizza place in the country by TripAdvisor.com.

The international travel website based its rankings on the quality and quantity of customer reviews posted from around the world, with more emphasis on posts made in the last year which, when compiled, found Juliana’s to be a cut above the rest.

Notable Brooklyn pizza expert Patsy Grimaldi opened the doors to Juliana’s Pizza on Old Fulton Street in DUMBO in 2012.

It currently has 708 reviews on TripAdvisor, 477 of them dubbing the restaurant “Excellent” and four rating it as “Terrible.”

“This pizza is incredible,” gushed one reviewer. “Very authentic Italian as well as a very friendly staff.”

New York City’s Keste and John’s Pizzeria, both on Bleeker Street in Greenwich Village, were also listed as #4 and #10 in the country respectively on the website’s list.

TripAdvisor ranked the Big Apple as the second best city for pizza-nirvana, following Chicago.

The site’s top 10 pizza restaurants in the country:

1. Juliana’s Pizza — Brooklyn, New York

2. Pizza Time of St. Augustine — Saint Augustine, Florida

3. Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria — Anchorage, Alaska

4. Keste — New York, New York

5. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana — San Francisco, California

6. Pizzeria Regina — Boston, Massachusetts

7. Antico Pizza Napoletana — Atlanta, Georgia

8. Bill’s Pizza — Palm Springs, California

9. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana — New Haven, Connecticut

10. John’s Pizzeria – New York, New York

