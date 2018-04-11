Last year's long lines and negative reviews aren't deterring a brunch-themed food and beverage festival from making its way back to Brooklyn this spring.

After rolling through California, Washington, D.C. and Texas, BrunchCon returns to New York City next month with samples from 30-plus brunch spots.

Organizers have switched up the event location after receiving critical feedback about long wait times and a layout participants found frustrating to navigate at Grand Prospect Hall in South Slope.

"Feels like we just crawled out of a washing machine full of garbage, guacamole and 5,000 people," one attendee commented on Twitter, calling the event the "biggest con ever."

BrunchCon blamed its organizational issues on the size and design of its original venue, opting this year for a 68,000-square-foot, open event space at Williamsburg's Brooklyn Expo Center.

The festival promises an open bar of mimosas and Bloody Marys, photo booths, a market where you can buy brunch-related gear, games such as mimosa pong and giant Jenga, music videos projected on to a large screen and a "Museum of Brunch," which we assume is a collection of props for your Instagram photoshoot.

According to the organizers, restaurants selected from a large pool of applicants so far include Lebanese flatbread specialist Manousheh, Williamsburg restaurant and cocktail bar Midnights, custom cake caterer De L'Or Cakery, British gastropub Black Swan and Brooklyn Baked and Fried.

The brunch bash will be held May 20 (a Sunday, naturally) at 72 Noble St.

Tickets are on sale now for $55 general admission and $85 for VIP access; the prices will increase to $65 for general admission tickets on April 15.