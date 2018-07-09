This is one big happy diverse family.

A new festival debuting this Saturday in Bushwick wants to show the breadth of Asian-American cuisine.

“Asian-Americans are often misunderstood and stigmatized as monolithic groups despite the beautiful diversity of Asia,” said Phoebe Tran, 24, a co-organizer of the Happy Family Night Market, coming to the event space 99 Scott. “We hope to display this richness, and show that everyone’s experience of being Asian-American is unique.”

Saturday’s menu features exclusive dishes from nine vendors representing Himalayan, Indian, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines — providing a glimpse of just how rich the Asian food scene is.

“It’s a special moment to celebrate and educate each other as well as our allies about our histories and the new directions we are taking our cuisines,” said Jenn de la Vega, a Filipino-American chef and food stylist behind the catering company Randwiches, who will be participating in the night market.

“I’m hoping to meet and support other Asian-American vendors,” de la Vega, 34, said. “It’s really hard to network with fellow chefs because we are in similar states of hustle.”

Chinese-American chef Diane Chang, who runs the Brooklyn-based catering business Po-Po’s, will serve modern Sichuan fare inspired by her late grandmother’s cooking.

“The thing that has inspired me most in my work as a cook is that I get to tell my grandmother’s story and connect with people in a way that even language barriers can’t prevent,” Chang, 33, said. “Straddling multiple cultures has really influenced how I cook, too. I don’t believe in authenticity, but I believe in paying tribute. I don’t believe in norms but I respect tradition.”

In addition to the food market, the festival will have an eclectic art marketplace featuring 12 traditional and contemporary Asian artists, magazines, handmade jewelry and more. Attendees will also be able to attend educational panels on topics like Chinese food history and gender roles in Asian-American cuisine, as well as watch films that explore Asian-American identity.

Organizers envision Happy Family Night Market becoming an annual way for consumers to connect with chefs’ unique and personal cuisine.

“I have experience cooking at food festivals and pop-up events, and I noticed that the meaning always went beyond just the food,” said Tran, an event producer and writer at Food+Tech Connect and former line cook at Bunker. “While people will savor all kinds of different Asian dishes on Saturday, we also want them to experience and learn about the stories behind these dishes and the heritage of these chefs.”