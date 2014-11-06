Cafe Edison, longtime Broadway mainstay, is closing

After 34 years in business, the old-school haunt will close in December.

Another Big Apple establishment is shutting its doors.

Cafe Edison, long a hangout for the theater crowd, from August Wilson to Neil Simon, and its hangers-on, is closing. The café’s manager Conrad Strohl wasn’t available for comment before press time on Thursday, but The New York Times reported it will close at the end of December.

The Edison is located in a ballroom with high ceilings in the Edison Hotel at 228 W. 47th St. For 34 years, the coffee shop and restaurant featured “timelessly affordable prices,” according to the website.

The food? A “delicious taste of old New York.” Think Eastern-European Jewish cooking and deli sandwiches.

Strohl told The Times that the cafe will be replaced by “a name chef.”

According to The Times, the Edison Hotel’s general manager, Richard Hotter, wrote in a statement: “We can confirm that the cafe is closing as the hotel prepares for a multi-million-dollar investment to upgrade and restore the space.”

The hotel shut down several of its restaurants over the years including Sofia’s Italian and the Rum House.

The Café, which is also known as the “Polish Tea Room” was opened in 1980 by Strohl’s father-in-law Harry Edelstein.

