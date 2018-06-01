Remember those summers you spent upstate, eating sloppy Joes, swimming in the lake and gossiping with friends back in your cabin until the counselors shushed you?

You won’t have to leave the city to relive those simple times this summer.

Edible raw cookie dough purveyor DŌ settles into the pop-up space at Chefs Club Counter in SoHo on Friday with a camp-themed concept that promises to transport visitors back to their outdoorsy childhoods.

Design elements like a tire swing and desserts like The Campfire Sundae evoke a summer tradition at Chefs Club Counter's Camp Cookie DŌ.

“The only thing more exciting than sneaking a big spoonful of freshly made cookie dough is the thought of going to summer camp," DŌ founder and CEO Kristen Tomlan said in a statement. "I wanted to dial up the nostalgia and give you a taste of both."

Camp Cookie DŌ runs at 62 Spring St. through Labor Day, and it's open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

We accept no responsibility if you're gripped by the sudden desire to sleep in a tent there all summer.

Here's what you'll find when you make the trip:

Treats with names like 'The Dirty Worm Cup' Layers of salted chocolate pudding, cookies and cream "soil," chocolate chip cookie dough and swirl soft serve build up this dessert, accented by a gummy worm.

...and 'The Campfire Sundae' Think of this sundae ($9) as an irreverent ode to the s'more: it's assembled with marshmallow soft serve, chocolate chip cookie dough, graham cracker crumble, torched marshmallow fluff and milk chocolate ganache.

Ice cream sandwiches Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream comes sandwiched between two chocolate cocoa cookies when you order a Happy Camper ($6), which will make a happy camper out of you.

'Bug Juice' No bugs were squashed in the making of this "fresh squeezed" juice. It's actually lemonade.

A wall of camp paraphernalia A life saver, a list of campers rules ("Eat dessert for all meals," "Sweet attitudes only"), a collection of camping lanterns and other camp-related items hang from a brick wall inside the space.

Log cabin wallpaper You'll think you're back in your old bunk.

A canoe Anyone up for a paddle on the lake?

A tire swing It's a working one, so get ready to push your friends.

Servers dressed like camp counselors Nothing screams "camp!" like staff polo shirts and colorful bandana headbands. Thankfully, these "counselors" are serving, not babysitting you.