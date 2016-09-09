Carnegie Deli challenges New York Fashion Week models to take on mega sandwich

The monster sandwich is free for any professional model who can finish it.

Even Carnegie Deli is getting in on the New York Fashion Week fun. The historic restaurant has created the “fashion sandwich” to commemorate the catwalk.

The foot-tall mega-sandwich features pastrami, turkey and Swiss cheese, all piled high on classic, Runway Rye Bread. This monster-sized dish can be yours for $29.99.

Though anyone is welcome to take on the “fashion sandwich,” the midtown deli is trying to bring in the industry with a special deal. Any professional model who’s able to eat the “fashion sandwich” whole can enjoy the meal for free.

The sandwich will be available through the end of September at Carnegie Deli, located 854 Seventh Ave., Manhattan.