Carnegie Deli to close at the end of 2016

Carnegie Deli’s 7th Avenue location will close at the end of 2016. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Grab one of New York’s “finest” pastrami sandwiches while you still can: Carnegie Deli, dubbed a city icon by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is closing after 79 years.

Owner Marian Harper told her 25 morning shift employees early Friday that the deli’s Seventh Avenue location will be shutting its doors on Dec. 31.

“As you may know; the restaurant business is one of the hardest jobs in New York City. At this stage of my life, the early morning to late night days have taken a toll, along with my sleepless nights and grueling hours that come with operating a restaurant business in Manhattan,” Harper, 65, said in a statement.

Harper said she needs to “take a step back,” and will in turn be closing the restaurant.

The Seventh Avenue Carnegie opened in 1937. Harper’s father bought the deli in 1976 from its original owners. She decided to keep the spot open until the end of 2016, right after the deli celebrates 40 years under the family’s ownership.

You can still grab a sandwich when heading to a concert, though. Carnegie Deli will remain a Madison Square Garden vendor, serving pastrami, corned beef, knishes and more.