Get FREE Nutella soft serve at Carvel on Saturday

FREE. NUTELLA. ICE CREAM.

Carvel is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day this Thursday, April 30th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary junior cone filled with vanilla, chocolate or Nutella soft serve.

But that’s not the only free ice cream you can lick up.

Carvel is also celebrating the grand opening of its first full shop in Manhattan, at 9 Broadway in FiDi.

Through May 2, the store will be celebrating with deals, discounts and a reprise of Free Cone Day on Saturday, May 2 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Free or not, if you want Nutella soft serve you better run — Carvel stops serving the special flavor at the end of May!

Find your nearest Carvel location here.