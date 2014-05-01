Carvel free cone day: NYC locations and a new flavor

Grab your Metrocard and try the new salted caramel.

Carvel is kicking off its 80th birthday celebration Thursday with free cone day– and there are plenty of places to get your fix within New York City.

Anyone who visits a Carvel ice cream shop (express locations not included) will get a free junior cone or cup filled with soft-serve vanilla, chocolate or a new flavor– salted caramel– between 3 and 8 p.m.

Salted caramel, which also comes as hard ice cream with Heath bar pieces and as a layered sundae, will only be available through June 29.

In case we didn’t have you at “free ice cream,” here’s another reason to go: $2 coupon books, worth more than $20 in savings, will be sold, and 100 percent of proceeds will go towards a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support Disaster Relief.

While there are– gasp!– no participating locations in Manhattan, there are plenty in the outer boroughs, according to Carvel.com:

Bronx

2231-A Grand Concourse; 718-329-2253

2472 Webster Ave.; 718-933-2402

2045 Williamsbridge Rd.; 718-822-0407

560 Morris Ave.; 718-402-2300

1250 Castle Hill Ave.; 718-824-3830

5761 Broadway; 718-796-7253

3442 E. Tremont Ave.; 718-822-7954

1006 E 233rd St.; 718-652-6827

3011 Westchester Ave.; 718-239-1039

Brooklyn

2166 Bath Ave., Bath Beach; 718-946-1020

1652 86th St., Bath Beach; 718-236-5928

8612 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-238-3092

6924 Fifth Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-680-0578

7400 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-745-4445

4702 Avenue N, Flatlands; 718-338-9355

203 Church Ave., Kensington; 718-438-9501

56-12 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood; 718-386-9300

58-24 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood; 718-386-2258

3594 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay; 718-934-8200

2744 Coney Island Ave., Sheepshead Bay; 718-934-8173

65-10 Bay Pkwy., Sunset Park; 718-331-9383

Queens

3108 30th Ave., Astoria; 718-274-6500

28-28 Francis Lewis Blvd., Bayside; 718-461-0512

40-04 Junction Blvd., Corona; 718-205-2661

171-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing; 718-359-9257

161-02 Union Tpke., Flushing; 718-591-3801

10321 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills; 718-544-1066

163-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach; 718-843-3875

75-65 31st Ave., Jackson Heights; 718-424-5507

81-07 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights; 718-458-6804

138-16 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica; 718-526-9800

116-10 Liberty Ave., Jamaica; 718-845-6197

131-18 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica; 718-528-8061

107-20 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park; 718-849-6703

189 Beach 116th St., Rockaway; 718-945-5877

149-01 14th Ave., Whitestone; 718-746-7575

58-26 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside; 718-205-5978

Staten island

480 Forest Ave.; 718-447-9563

762 Manor Rd.; 718-494-9679

4332 Amboy Rd.; 718-984-6006

280-30 Marsh Ave.; 718-761-1367

2600 Hylan Blvd.; 718-979-6006

1775 Richmond Rd.; 718-987-4122

1111 Hylan Blvd.; 718-816-7807

1776 Forest Ave.; 718-370-0007