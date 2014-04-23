Cat Cafe takes Manhattan

Imagine a place where you can refuel with caffeine and heal yourself by playing with cats and you’ve got the Cat Cafe.

And luckily for New Yorkers, Purina ONE is sponsoring a pop-up cat cafe at 168 Bowery. Stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and you’ll be treated to cat-achino’s and adoptable cats from Long Island’s North Shore Animal League. Experts, from animal behaviorists to veterinarians, will be there too, in case you have any questions about cat health and well-being.

The Cat Cafe is part of Purina ONE’s 28-day challenge.