Celebrate Olympics 2016 at Kellogg’s NYC with Team USA bowl

Want to get into the Olympic spirit? Eat cereal!

Kellogg’s NYC has introduced a special cereal combination at its new cafe in Times Square. For a limited time, guests can dip into a “Red, White and Blue” bowl of Frosted Mini-Wheats, blueberries, strawberries and marshmallows decorated with “Team USA” milk art. (We doubt this is what Olympians eat.)

Kellogg’s is sponsoring a number of athletes at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, including gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Tom Shields and runner Ajee Wilson.

The bowl, which can be created at any time at the cereal bar, costs $7.50 for a regular size and $6.50 for a small. The milk art is only available until the end of the Olympic Games.