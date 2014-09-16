Central Perk ‘Friends’ pop-up cafe opens Wednesday

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit TV show “Friends,” a pop-up replica of Central Perk will be open in SoHo on Wednesday, serving free coffee for a month.

Together with Warner Bros. and Eight O’ Clock Coffee, the coffee bar, 199 Lafayette St., is slated to stay open until Oct. 18.

Fans can expect to see signature props from the show, such as the iconic orange couch and order coffee from the famous Central Perk chalkboard.

Throughout the month there will be contests and giveaways and select special appearances by James Michael Tyler, who guest starred on the series as a barista.

There will also be “Friends”-themed merchandise and Eight O’Clock Coffee Central Perk Roast available for purchase.