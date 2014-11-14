Executive Chef Chad Brown at NYC’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse shares his recipe for turkey roulade, a great compliment to your turkey feast.

CHAD BROWN’S TURKEY ROULADE

Ingredients:



Turkey Breast (skin removed, butterflied, and pounded lightly so it’s all the same thickness)

Carrots, chopped

Celery, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 cup white wine

Bay Leaves

Whole peppercorns

Stuffing

1 qt Brioche torn into small pieces

4 oz of roasted Chestnuts

1 oz of chopped Black Truffles

2 tbsp of chopped Parsley

1tbsp of chopped Sage

2 oz of chicken livers chopped – may substitute pate

2 eggs

1 pt of milk

Gravy

1 stick butter

3 tbsp flour

1 cup chicken or turkey broth

Method:



Soak the brioche in the milk, mix everything else in. Season with salt & pepper and let it sit overnight.



Next day, take all the stuffing and place it along the center of your turkey breast. Roll it up and take the skin you saved and roll that around it. Tie it every inch with butcher string.



In a hot pan season turkey with salt and pepper and sear it off until it’s nice and golden. Put it in a roasting pan lined with onions, celery, carrots, thyme, white wine and some whole black peppercorns and bay leaves.



Place in oven at 350 degrees cook until the roulade reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Remove roulade and place in a warm place to rest until ready to carve.



Place the roasting pan with vegetables on top of a high flame. Add butter and flour and cook for two minutes. Add broth, season with salt and pepper, strain out the vegetables and there’s your gravy!

