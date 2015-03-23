Chef Cliff Crooks’ Pickled Beet Salad with Horseradish

Pickled Beet Salad with Horseradish by Chef Cliff Crooks of The Wayfarer

Ingredients:

3 oz Diced Red Beets

2 oz Goat Cheese Spread

2 oz White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fresh Horseradish

Raw Baby Beets, thinly shaved

Red Ribbon Sorrel

Olive Oil

To make the Goat Cheese Spread

8 oz Goat Cheese

1/8 cup Cream

1 Tbsp Tarragon

1 Tbsp Chives

2 Tbsp Hazelnut Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

In a mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the goat cheese with the salt and cream until spreadable. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add chives, tarragon and hazelnut oil. Adjust seasoning and save.

To make the Beets

2 1/2 pounds Whole Red Beets

1/4 bunch Thyme

2 cups White Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 Head of garlic

1 Tbsp Black Peppercorns

Salt to taste

Method:

Combine all ingredients in an oven safe dish and fill remaining space with water. Roast at 400 degrees until beets are tender. Let beets cool, dice and reserve.

To make White Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 cup White Balsamic Vinegar

1 cup Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Place vinegar in a mixing bowl with salt. Whisk in the olive oil until combined. Reserve.

To Make the FInal Dish

Combine roasted beets with a drizzle of white balsamic vinaigrette in a small bowl and season with salt. On the bottom of the plate place a small amount of goat cheese spread in a circle. Place the dressed beets on top of the cheese spread and garnish with fresh grated horseradish, shaved raw beets, and red ribbon sorrel. Drizzle a bit of olive oil around the goat cheese spread and serve.