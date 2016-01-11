Chick-fil-A adds kale ‘Superfood Side’ to menu

Is eat more kale Chick-fil-A’s new motto?

The Atlanta-based chain restuarant announced in a press release Friday that the comapny has made the “difficult decision” to remove cole slaw from its menu in order to help customers “stick to their resolutions to eat more healthfully in 2016.”

Why anyone would even visit Chick-fil-A while attempting to eat “more healthfully” is unclear, but perhaps standing in that long line down West 37th Street burns some calories.

In place of cole slaw, Chick-fil-A is debuting its brand-new Superfood Side on Jan 18.

Created along with James Beard nominee and Atlanta-based chef Ford Fry, this new side consists of hand-chopped Broccolini and kale tossed with dried sour cherries and a roasted nut blend in a “low-calorie” maple vinaigrette. A 5-ounce portion of the Superfood Side has 140 calories, 7 grams of fat and 11 grams of sugar.

To compare, a kale Caesar at Sweetgreen weighs in at 319 grams (11 1/4 ounces) with 430 calories, 27 grams of fat and 2 1/3 grams of sugar, according to the salad chain’s nutritional information.

A taste test has not yet been conducted.