Chick-fil-A opening second NYC location

Chick-fil-A is opening its second New York City location on April 2, according to a news release.

The new restaurant will take up two-stories and more than 5,000-square-feet at West 46th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The restaurant is being designed for quick turnover.

“Chick-fil-A at 46th and 6th will be equipped with increased ordering, production and assembly capabilities, extending beyond Chick-fil-A’s average restaurant capabilities to meet increased demand,” read the release.

Employees will take orders using tablets while customers stand in line. The “expected wait time” is six to eight minutes from when the customer enters the restaurant, the release added.

That’s cluck-ing unbelievable!

And because this is NYC in 2016, the restaurant is also trying to go local by partnering with area suppliers and farms. Bread will be delivered each day from Automatic Rolls in Edison, N.J. and the flaxseed flour flatbread, used for wraps, are made by Brooklyn’s Damascus Bakery, according to the release.

According to the release, 200 jobs will be created at this location, and there are plans for more Chick-fil-A restaurants in NYC.

Like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, it will be closed on Sunday.