Chick-fil-A to expand New York presence

The Georgia-based chain is about to hatch in the city.

Two years after the Chick-fil-A CEO’s controversial anti-gay marriage comments, the Georgia-based chain is about to hatch in the city.

Chick-fil-A will expand in New York City this year, according to a report in USA Today.

“If we can’t do it in New York, we have no business going anywhere else,” Chick-fil-A vice president of design and innovation Woody Faulk told the paper.

Currently, the only Chick-fil-A in NYC is in the Weinstein residence hall at NYU. The chain will open 108 new restaurants throughout the U.S. in 2014.

CEO Dan Cathy has apologized for his comments.

A rep for Chick-fil-A didn’t return calls for comment.