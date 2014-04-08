Chick-fil-A to expand New York presence

Two years after the Chick-fil-A CEO’s controversial anti-gay marriage comments, the Georgia-based chain is about to hatch in the city.
Chick-fil-A will expand in New York City this year, according to a report in USA Today.
“If we can’t do it in New York, we have no business going anywhere else,” Chick-fil-A vice president of design and innovation Woody Faulk told the paper.
Currently, the only Chick-fil-A in NYC is in the Weinstein residence hall at NYU. The chain will open 108 new restaurants throughout the U.S. in 2014.
CEO Dan Cathy has apologized for his comments.
A rep for Chick-fil-A didn’t return calls for comment.