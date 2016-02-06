Chicken wings recipe: Chef Shane Lyons of Distilled shares his spicy recipe

Score your own touchdown by frying up wings at home.

The best part about staying in to watch the Super Bowl: Food.

Skip delivery this year and score some points with your guests (or just yourself and your couch) by making your own wings.

Chef Shane Lyons of TriBeCa restaurant Distilled shares his recipe for spicy wings, $15 on his menu.

And yes, you really can make them at home.

“When deep frying, it’s best to use a deep, thick bottom pot or cast iron skillet,” Lyons suggested. “Make sure to use a thermometer to monitor the heat.”



Ingredients:

10 chicken wings, split

1 cup corn starch

1 cup All-Purpose flour

2 cups Pale Ale

2 cups vodka

1 cup Mirin Japanese rice wine

1 cup Gochujang (available at Whole Foods and most large grocers)

1 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons butter

Method:

Mix corn starch, flour, beer, and vodka together to make a batter. Reserve 4 tablespoons of the dry mix to toss over the wings.

Take the starched tossed wings and add them to the batter.

Carefully remove the wings from the batter and drop into 350 degree oil, until wings are hot and crispy.

Mix all the sauce ingredients together and cook over low heat until reduced by half. Be careful that the sauce does not boil over.

Once the wings are removed from the fryer, salt liberally and brush with the sauce.

Serve with Point Reyes Blue Cheese.

Touchdown!