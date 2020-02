Vegans and Chipotle: This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The popular chain, known first and foremost for its burritos, will unleash a new vegan menu item, braised tofu sofritas, at New York City locations on Monday.

The organic tofu, braised with chipotle chilis, roasted poblano peppers and spices, will be offered in both taco and burrito form.