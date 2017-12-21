http://www.amny.com/eat-and-drink/christmas-decorations-restaurants-1.15550639 From a midtown steakhouse to a Danny Meyer spot, these city restaurants are showing their holiday spirit with some festive décor. https://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.15550640.1513899683!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg Comments Eat and Drink Restaurants decorated for Christmas: Rosemary’s, Gramercy Tavern and more By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@gmail.com December 21, 2017 Hungry for a festive atmosphere this season? Head to these restaurants and bars, which are decked out in the Christmas spirit: Rolf’s German Restaurant If you can’t get in to see the German eatery’s famed decorations, which include thousands of festive ornaments on the ceiling and walls, don’t despair: They’ll be up through the end of May. Holiday hours: Open noon-10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day Other details: 281 Third Ave., 212-477-4750 or 212-473-8718, rolfsnyc.com (Credit: GETTY/GETTY) The NoMad Library The two-level bar once again gets decked out with a giant tree. Just be sure to get there early to see it: After 4 p.m., The Library is reserved just for guests of The NoMad Hotel. Holiday hours: Open 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Christmas Eve and Day Other details: 1170 Broadway, 212-796-1500, thenomadhotel.com (Credit: The NoMad) Rosemary’s Inside, the Greenwich Village restaurant is decked out in garland, wreaths and a tree; up on the roof, you can also find a 25-foot tree, a tradition since year one. Holiday hours: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for lunch, 5-11 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day Other details: 18 Greenwich Ave., 212-647-1818, rosemarysnyc.com (Credit: Casa Nela) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE Gramercy Tavern The Danny Meyer spot goes all out with an elegant spread throughout, including a bartop tree decorated with cookie ornaments. Holiday hours: Closed Christmas Eve and Day Other details: 42 E. 20th St., 212-477-0777, gramercytavern.com (Credit: Signe Birck) Smith and Wollensky The Midtown steakhouse is all wrapped up like a present in this 25-year holiday tradition. Holiday hours: Open 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day, next-door Wollensky's Grill open noon-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day Other details: 49th Street & Third Avenue, 212-753-1530, smithandwollenskynyc.com (Credit: Smith and Wollensky) NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. Sign up By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy. More like this Bodega cats meet their match in 'Distillery Cats' The Bronx's best pizza, from slice joints to high-end pies Where to make your last-minute Christmas dinner reservations Comments