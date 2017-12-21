Hungry for a festive atmosphere this season?

Head to these restaurants and bars, which are decked out in the Christmas spirit:

Rolf’s German Restaurant

The traditional Christmas "wunderland" decor in Rolf's German

If you can’t get in to see the German eatery’s famed decorations, which include thousands of festive ornaments on the ceiling and walls, don’t despair: They’ll be up through the end of May. 
Holiday hours: Open noon-10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day
Other details: 281 Third Ave., 212-477-4750 or 212-473-8718, rolfsnyc.com

The NoMad Library

The two-level bar once again gets decked out with a giant tree. Just be sure to get there early to see it: After 4 p.m., The Library is reserved just for guests of The NoMad Hotel.
Holiday hours: Open 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Christmas Eve and Day
Other details: 1170 Broadway, 212-796-1500, thenomadhotel.com

Rosemary’s

Inside, the Greenwich Village restaurant is decked out in garland, wreaths and a tree; up on the roof, you can also find a 25-foot tree, a tradition since year one. 
Holiday hours: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for lunch, 5-11 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Other details: 18 Greenwich Ave., 212-647-1818, rosemarysnyc.com

Gramercy Tavern

The Danny Meyer spot goes all out with an elegant spread throughout, including a bartop tree decorated with cookie ornaments. 
Holiday hours: Closed Christmas Eve and Day
Other details: 42 E. 20th St., 212-477-0777, gramercytavern.com

Smith and Wollensky

The Midtown steakhouse is all wrapped up like a present in this 25-year holiday tradition.
Holiday hours: Open 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day, next-door Wollensky's Grill open noon-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day
Other details: 49th Street & Third Avenue, 212-753-1530, smithandwollenskynyc.com

