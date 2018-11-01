Eat and Drink Cider Week NYC returns with more tastings and dinners Highlights include a takeover of the Essex Street Market. Brooklyn Cider House will host several events during Cider Week NYC. Photo Credit: Lily Brown By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated November 1, 2018 3:02 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Beyond the kickoff at Bad Seed Brooklyn, here are some other highlights during the eighth annual Cider Week NYC, which runs Friday through Nov. 11. Nov. 5 Popina cider dinner: Sit down to a four-course, seasonal menu by the Italian restaurant, paired with cider from two Hudson Valley cider producers — Sundström Cider and Metal House Cider. 7-10 p.m., $75; 127 Columbia St., Columbia Street Waterfront District Nov. 6 Adventures in Heritage Cider — Unexpected Tastings with Cider in Love: Discover ciders made from heirloom apples and pair them with bites like artisanal cheese and dumplings with the online craft cider marketplace. 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10; Bedford Cheese Shop, 67 Irving Pl. Nov. 7 Cider tasting and book launch party with Gabe Cook: The author celebrates the release of his new book, “Ciderology: From History and Heritage to the Craft Cider Revolution,” with cider tastings and a cider catch at Brooklyn Cider House. 6:30-7:30 p.m., $10; 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick Nov. 8 Lower East Cider Fest: The Essex Street Market will be staying open late for cider tastings. Admission includes samples of more than 25 cider makers, as well as specialty bites from select merchants. 6:30-9 p.m., $25; 120 Essex St. Nov. 10 Ciderfeast NYC: Sample ciders from makers in New York and beyond, including Basque Country, France and Germany. There will also be food and live music. 1-4 p.m., $45; Biba of Williamsburg, 110 Kent Ave., Williamsburg Nov. 11 Bushwick Cider Festival and Market: Brooklyn Cider House hosts this Cider Week NYC closeout event, with free cider tastings, food from local purveyors, live music, tours of the cidery, cider catchings and more. 11 a.m.-4 pm., pay as you go; 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.