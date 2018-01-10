“It’s Downtown Brooklyn in a can.”

That’s how Circa Brewing Co. owner Gerry Rooney is describing his 6-month-old brewpub’s first canned beer, a double IPA debuting Jan. 27.

The combo brewery and wood-fired pizza spot has served house-crafted, small-batch beers by the glass, flight and growler since its opening inside the 6,000-square-foot space at 141 Lawrence St. in July, but the double IPA will launch an entire line of canned brews.

Head brewer Danny Bruckert characterizes the new beer scheduled for an extremely limited release later this month as a “hazy IPA, characterized by its bitterness and insane hop aroma and flavor.” It’s brewed with three kinds of hops, lending the scent of pineapple, citrus and pine.

The relatively alcoholic brew, at 9 percent ABV, is a “beverage made for hop lovers that happen to enjoy beer just as much,” he says in a news release. Running counter to the trend of flashy, cleverly worded labels, the cans are minimalist in design; they’re intended to resemble the steel tanks on display at Circa.

You can get your hands on a four-pack case for $20 starting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, but be sure to line up early: the brewery is selling only 157 cases on site to start.

Customers have been asking for cans since Circa made its splashy entry into Brooklyn’s growing brewery scene last summer, says Rooney, who also owns the Clinton Hill bar Putnam’s Pub.

The brewpub has since been named among 2017’s best brewpubs by outlets like Tasting Table and Hop Culture.