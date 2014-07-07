Crumbs Bake Shop, the popular cupcake purveyor, to close all stores: report

The company says it is “attending to the dislocation of its devoted employees.”

Crumbs Bake Shop has crumbled and will shut down operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cupcake purveyor notified employees Monday that all of its stores will be closed.

“Regrettably Crumbs has been forced to cease operations and is immediately attending to the dislocation of its devoted employees while it evaluates its limited remaining options,” Crumbs said in a statement, according to the Journal.

The New York-based bakery chain, which opened on the Upper West Side in 2003, has 17 New York City locations and stores in a dozen states.

Crumbs last week was booted from the Nasdaq Stock Market, causing the company to go into default on its loans by Sunday, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.