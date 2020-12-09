Cutlets in Flatiron District invites you back outside with brick-and-mortar high-end sandwich store | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Spring and summer in 2020 can be summarized by many word, including: lockdown, shutdown, scarcity and boredom.

But even during these difficult months, Cutlets opened in July as a modern deli concept developed by Richard Zao, successfully launched and quickly thrived by providing sandwiches of rare quality with unique ingredients.

And, in spite of current second COVID-19 wave uncertainties, Cutlets Sandwich Co. is ready to ramp things up by expansion of delivery options and increasing the opportunity for in-door dining experiences in a true good news story for foodies around town.

The sandwiches will remain available for contactless delivery, but a pick-up option has been added and limited indoor seating following strict CDC and NYS Health Department requirements, will also be available.

The Broadway storefront opens Dec. 10 and will continue to offer Zao’s eclectic menu of beloved classic sandwiches with a modern twist, served on bread from Little Italy’s Paris Bakery. You can even get creative and make your own salad using Cutlet’s signature high-quality proteins and a range of seasonal vegetables, sourced from focally owned farms and purveyors.

Of this transition, the prodigious owner Zao stated, “It was always my vision for Cutlets to exist as a brick-and-mortar. I couldn’t be prouder to see that dream become a reality, especially in the midst of such a difficult time for our industry.”

As well as a roster of delicious sandwiches that have gathered a huge following in a short time span, on Monday, Cutlets will break the mold in collaborating with Chef Lucas Sin’s Nice Day Chinese Takeout to introduce the General Tso’s Chicken Cutlet, a limited-edition special.

Cutlets is located at 900 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. Open daily from 9:00am – 9:00pm. Delivery and pickup orders can be placed at www.cutlets.co. For additional information call 212-518-6091 or follow @cutletssandwichco.