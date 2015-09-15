Dale Talde teaches us how to make pretzel dumplings and breakfast ramen

The Brooklyn-based chef shares his most popular recipes in a new cookbook, ‘Asian-American.’

Dale Talde, known for his eponymous Park Slope restaurant Talde (369 7th Ave., Brooklyn), is sharing his culinary secrets.

His new cookbook, “Asian-American: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes from The Philippines to Brooklyn,” contains recipes that established Chef Talde on New York’s vast epicurean map.

From Pad Thai with oysters and bacon to Talde’s iconic Pretzel Pork-and-Chive Dumplings, “Asian-American” may help you skip the notoriously long wait at Talde and recreate your own feast fit for a top chef.

Chef Talde demonstrated two of his most unique, delicious dishes to help guide us with his new cookbook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMMD7jX-LeA

Watch him teach us his kitchen tricks and check out the recipes below to re-create Talde deliciousness at home.

“Asian-American: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes from The Philippines to Brooklyn” comes out on September 15 and is available in local bookstores and online.

Bon appetit!