Cook this @ home: Darrow’s Farm Fresh Takeout’s avocado toast

Ah, the avocado toast — in short order, it’s become as ubiquitous a breakfast staple as the bacon, egg and cheese or yogurt and granola. And chances are it’s been clogging up your Instagram feed in recent months — if you’re not doing the posting already yourself.

With peak avocado season upon us for several varieties, especially Hass, the fever for the benefit-rich fruit (among them, it contains “good” fats that can help lower bad cholesterol levels) isn’t subsiding. At Darrow’s Farm Fresh Takeout, it’s the No. 1 seller among a menu of health-conscious options, embodying the restaurant’s philosophy of “empowering people’s lives through food.”

“The way you do that is by keeping things delicious yet simple,” said Peter Darrow, owner of the six-month-old eatery near Union Square. “By using natural, fresh and local ingredients, we can create an avocado toast that is reflective of the local culture of New York City and local purveyors.”

Indeed, the toast is made with whole wheat sourdough bread from Bread Alone at the Union Square Farmers Market and pickled onions from Brooklyn Brine. It is also topped with pepitas, feta and baby greens to add pops of color and flavor.

“The difference in our avocado toast is the combination of not only colors but flavors when it hits your palate,” Darrow said. “The amaranth microgreens create a very earthy taste, while the pickled onions create a savory contrast with the sweetness of avocado.”

Darrow’s Farm Fresh Takeout’s avocado toast

2 oz. of smashed avocado

1 oz. toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 oz. feta

1 oz. pickled onions

1 oz. amaranth microgreens

1 slice of whole wheat sourdough bread

Spread the smashed avocado on lightly toasted bread.

Top with pepitas, feta, pickled onions and greens, spreading evenly.