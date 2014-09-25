Dassara Brooklyn Ramen’s Rosh Hashanah Ramen

Carroll Garden’s ramen restaurant prominently features a Jewish-New Yorker theme on their regular menu, from ramen with matzo balls to a brunch version with lox. Check out their Rosh Hashanah recipe, inspired by the holiday’s traditional apples and honey.
ROSH HASHANAH RAMEN
Ingredients:
Honey Apple Miso Broth (restaurant quantities, divide by 6 if you don’t want too much!)
–7 lbs Apple
–8 lbs Miso
–1 Cup Honey
–3 lbs Onion
–64 oz Water
Method:
1. Caramelize onion until golden brown and reduced to 1 lb. Remove and set aside.
2. Saute apple and honey for 30 minutes. Add miso and continue cooking for another 30 mins or until it has cooked down to a thick paste. Add onion and water and bring to simmer.
3. Carefully blend with an immersion blender until smooth.
Poached Chicken (each chicken breast serves 3-4 people)
–1 Cup Mirin
–1/2 Cup Ginger
–1/2 Cup Sake
–1 tsp Black Peppercorn
–1 tsp Sugar
–4 Chicken Breasts
1. Combine first 5 ingredients and bring to a simmer. Gently add chicken and poach at a light simmer for 30 mins, or until internal temp of chicken reaches 160 degrees.
2. (Poach apple in same liquid.)
In each bowl combine:
6 oz cooked Ramen noodles
1 medium poached egg, cut length wise
2 Matzo balls
2 oz Scallions
1/3-1/4 sliced poached chicken
Honey Apple Miso broth
Poached honey apples to garnish