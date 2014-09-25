Dassara Brooklyn Ramen’s Rosh Hashanah Ramen

Combine Japanese and Jewish flavors in this seasonal ramen dish!

Carroll Garden’s ramen restaurant prominently features a Jewish-New Yorker theme on their regular menu, from ramen with matzo balls to a brunch version with lox. Check out their Rosh Hashanah recipe, inspired by the holiday’s traditional apples and honey.

ROSH HASHANAH RAMEN

Ingredients:

Honey Apple Miso Broth (restaurant quantities, divide by 6 if you don’t want too much!)

–7 lbs Apple

–8 lbs Miso

–1 Cup Honey

–3 lbs Onion

–64 oz Water

Method:

1. Caramelize onion until golden brown and reduced to 1 lb. Remove and set aside.

2. Saute apple and honey for 30 minutes. Add miso and continue cooking for another 30 mins or until it has cooked down to a thick paste. Add onion and water and bring to simmer.

3. Carefully blend with an immersion blender until smooth.

Poached Chicken (each chicken breast serves 3-4 people)

–1 Cup Mirin

–1/2 Cup Ginger

–1/2 Cup Sake

–1 tsp Black Peppercorn

–1 tsp Sugar

–4 Chicken Breasts

1. Combine first 5 ingredients and bring to a simmer. Gently add chicken and poach at a light simmer for 30 mins, or until internal temp of chicken reaches 160 degrees.

2. (Poach apple in same liquid.)

In each bowl combine:

6 oz cooked Ramen noodles

1 medium poached egg, cut length wise

2 Matzo balls

2 oz Scallions

1/3-1/4 sliced poached chicken

Honey Apple Miso broth

Poached honey apples to garnish

