The Dead Rabbit bar to reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ owners say

The award-winning bar and restaurant was damaged in a two-alarm fire on Sunday.

The owners of the Dead Rabbit bar in

The owners of the Dead Rabbit bar in the Financial District are committed to reopening following a fire on Sunday.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
The Dead Rabbit will rise from the ashes.

Two days after the award-winning Financial District bar and restaurant was damaged in a two-alarm fire, the owners of The Dead Rabbit said that while they’re closed until further notice, they do intend to reopen as soon as they can.

“While details are still sparse, we do know that The Dead Rabbit sustained some fire and water damage, the extent of which is now being determined,” Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, the bar’s co-founders and managing partners, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “As such, the bar will be closed until further notice. That being said, we are fully committed to reopening as soon as possible and remediating any and all damage.”

The FDNY was called to The Dead Rabbit, located at 30 Water St., around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. It took over three hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames, per an FDNY spokesman.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The fire had spread through the kitchen and duct work, but the damage could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of The Dead Rabbit’s staff, according to Muldoon and McGarry.

“Several of our kitchen staff members were on site and had the presence of mind to shut off the gas before safely exiting the premises,” the pair said, adding that the FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

Having opened in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, which flooded much of the Financial District and plunged lower Manhattan into darkness for a number of days, Muldoon and McGarry expressed confidence in overcoming this hardship.

“The bar will bounce back, a bit bruised perhaps, but unbowed, and ready, willing and able to serve our guests,” they said. “In the meantime, everyone’s patience and understanding will be greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”

