Eat and Drink

A look inside Emmett's, offering Chicago-style pizza in NY

By amNy.com staff

Emmett Burke's namesake pizzeria in the Village serves Chicago-stye deep dish pizza, plus Chicago-style hot dogs.

If you're planning on celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day at the MacDougal Street restaurant, get there early — deep dish takes up to 30-minutes to cook and Emmett's fans have been known to wait as much as two hours for a table.

