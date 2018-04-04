Eat and Drink A look inside Emmett's, offering Chicago-style pizza in NY By amNy.com staff April 4, 2018 3:31 PM Emmett Burke's namesake pizzeria in the Village serves Chicago-stye deep dish pizza, plus Chicago-style hot dogs. If you're planning on celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day at the MacDougal Street restaurant, get there early — deep dish takes up to 30-minutes to cook and Emmett's fans have been known to wait as much as two hours for a table. Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.